Burlington County residents standing up against gun violence

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents in Burlington County, New Jersey took to the streets on Sunday in a "city walk" with the goal to show a unified front against gun violence, remembering all victims of homicides over the past 20 years.
The catalyst for Sunday's rally is the city's second homicide this year
Kion Edwards, 20, was gunned down in front of his home earlier this month. Three men have been charged in connection with his death.
Kion's grandfather took to the podium sharing with the crowd what he hopes people will stay with people about today
"Keep the hope alive, don't let it be cosmetic, and not just tonight, let it be every day so we can enjoy the streets of Burlington City and the kids can run around and not worry about if firecrackers are guns. Please keep the hope and remember Kion and all those who have been taken to soon from us," said Kion's grandfather, Dave Edwards.
