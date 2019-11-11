Man gunned down outside of Burlington County, New Jersey home: Officials

BURLINGTON CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was gunned down outside of a home on Sunday morning, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.It happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 300 block of York Street.Police found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the residence.The victim, identified as Kion Edwards, was pronounced dead at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-265-7113.