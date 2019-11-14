3 charged in fatal Burlington County, New Jersey shooting

BURLINGTON CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside of a home on Sunday morning, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.Murder and weapons charges were filed against the three men on Monday. Two of the men have been arrested and one is being sought, authorities said.The shooting happened at about 10:45 a.m. Police found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the residence.The victim, identified as Kion Edwards, was pronounced dead at the hospital.Zahire N. Williams, 19, of the 200 block of East Pearl Street in Burlington City, was identified as the shooter. He was arrested after showing up for an unrelated appearance in municipal court.Williams is charged with murder and weapons-related offenses.Lowell M. McCown, 20, of the 1500 block of Stevens Street in Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He was being held in a Philadelphia jail pending an extradition hearing.Marcus S. Mackroy-Davis, 23, of the 100 block of Stratton Drive in Westampton, remains at large. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner determined the victim died from a bullet that passed through his arm and into his chest.The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-265-7113.