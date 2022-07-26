Woman's burned body found in Hamilton Twp., New Jersey cemetery

The caller reported seeing what appeared to be human remains near the St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church cemetery gate.

Police in Mercer County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman's burned body was found in a cemetery.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mercer County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman's burned body was found in a cemetery.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation began with a call around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported seeing what appeared to be human remains near the St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church cemetery gate on Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Officers arrived to find a "severely burned deceased victim," Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a news release.

The death is being called "suspicious." The prosecutor's office did not disclose the woman's identity.

A groundskeeper tells Action News he arrived for work at 6:30 a.m. and noticed what he thought was a garbage bag along the street. About ten minutes later the fire department and police arrived.

"As I walked down a little bit, you could see there was feet sticking up. It was completely charcoal black," he said.

An autopsy is pending, Onofri said.

The victim was found outside of the gated cemeteries along an open-access road. Still, it's holy ground for those who work here.

"Some of them are vets from World War One, World War Two. We like to take care of them. We take pride. This is our cemetery," said the groundskeeper. "It's a sacred place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.