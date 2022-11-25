2 additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the buses, but it appeared to be about five dozen.

The buses that arrived Friday were the third and fourth to roll into Philadelphia from Texas in the last two weeks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two additional buses of people from Texas seeking asylum in the U.S. arrived in Philadelphia on Friday morning at 30th Street Station.

City leaders and local organizations were once again ready to give them a joyful welcome, a warm jacket and a cozy blanket.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the buses, but there appeared to be about five dozen. The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia, officials said.

The buses that arrived Friday were the third and fourth to roll into Philadelphia from Texas in the last two weeks.

On Monday, a bus carrying 46 asylum-seekers arrived at 30th Street Station.

One of those on the bus, Kevin Aborlada, said he took a two-month trip from Ecuador.

Aborlada said he and his family went through the forest and it was very tough. They saw a lot of people dying and saw others who had to stop along the way.

He said it was difficult psychologically for he and his wife since they were carrying their 3-year-old child.

Last Wednesday, a bus carrying 28 asylum-seekers was sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from Del Rio to Philadelphia.

Abbott, a Republican, previously announced Philadelphia would be added to the list of destinations for migrants that Texas has been transporting by the thousands from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities. The news came a week after Abbott easily won reelection.

Texas has put more than 300 busloads of migrants on the road since April, sometimes five in a day, on unannounced journeys to cities including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The trips have cost Texas about $26 million, according to Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The people arriving from Texas are all in the country legally while they seek asylum, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.