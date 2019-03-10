u.s. & world

Stockholm bus explosion sends driver to the hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

A natural gas-powered bus that didn't have any passengers on it caught fire from an explosion in Sweden's capital, but there were no signs it was terror-related, Stockholm police said Sunday.

STOCKHOLM -- A natural gas-powered bus that didn't have any passengers on it caught fire from an explosion in Sweden's capital, but there were no signs it was terror-related, Stockholm police said Sunday.

The city's police department tweeted that the bus driver was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but no one else was known to have been injured.

The department said the incident was being investigated as a traffic accident.

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the bus in flames and thick black smoke.



Stockholm fire and rescue officials were called to the Klara Tunnel in central Stockholm at about 11:25 a.m. local time.

Rescue worker Asa Skold told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet the bus appeared to have collided with barriers at the top of the shallow tunnel's entrance, causing a gas tank on the vehicle's roof to explode.

The newspaper said the out-of-service bus was on its way to a bus depot.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
explosionbus crashfireus worldswedentraffic accidenteuropebus accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Powerball jackpot grows to $448M
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, 2 children struck in West Philadelphia
Man arrested for shooting his mother in South Philadelphia
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Northeast Philadelphia shooting
SEPTA police strike moves into its fifth day
Car crashes into home in Upper Merion Township
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-495 in Edgemoor
Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed kills all 157 on board
Show More
Arrest made after child missing for nearly 2 years found in Pa.
2 injured in head-on crash in Ridley Township
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in North Philadelphia
Bryce Harper walks up to 'Fresh Prince' theme song during first at bat
New Regional Rail schedules go into effect Sunday
More TOP STORIES News