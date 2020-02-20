Traffic

Bus catches fire, fully engulfed in flames on I-78 in Union, New Jersey

UNION, New Jersey -- A bus caught fire on a highway in North Jersey on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes of I-78 in Union Township, Union County.

Our sister station WABC's chopper was over the fiery scene.


The bus fire closed the eastbound express lanes.

No injuries have been reported. Approximately 13 passengers were seen waiting in the median for another bus to pick them up.

The bus is operated by Trans Bridge Lines.

The bus company runs daily service from western New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficunion townshipbusfirecar firebus accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News