BUSINESS

2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale

Garces restaurant sale approved. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A buyer has acquired the restaurant group owned by Philadelphia's own Iron Chef Jose Garces.

Ballard Brands and local investor David Maser have agreed to buy the majority Garces' empire for $8-million.

Two Philadelphia restaurants, 24 and Garces Trading Company, will close this weekend as part of the process.

Garces filed for bankruptcy last month.

Garces Group files for bankruptcy: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 3, 2018



He blamed the financial collapse on the ill-fated Revel Casino in Atlantic City, where three of his restaurants were located.

