2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale

A buyer has acquired the restaurant group owned by Philadelphia's own Iron Chef Jose Garces.Ballard Brands and local investor David Maser have agreed to buy the majority Garces' empire for $8-million.Two Philadelphia restaurants, 24 and Garces Trading Company, will close this weekend as part of the process.He blamed the financial collapse on the ill-fated Revel Casino in Atlantic City, where three of his restaurants were located.------