93 Year Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery in Voorhees

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) -- "This is Pina colada here. This is peach schnapps over here. That's sex on the beach!"

It sounds like 93 year old Ray Boutwell is describing different cocktails, but he's actually rattling off the flavors customers can choose from in his new cupcake shop. The World War II veteran recently opened his newest business venture in Voorhees, New Jersey.

"I started this when I was 92," he said. "My daughter was quite upset and I can understand, doing something like this at my age, because I cashed in all my funds and mortgaged my house."

Lucky for him, it seems "Ray's Boozy Cupcakes" is already gaining steam. "You enamored me that you can be 93 and still kicking it," said one customer.

Boutwell said he used to own a bakery in the '70s and '80s, but this one is much different. He decided to infuse the cupcakes with alcohol, an idea that took a lot of research.

"I bought a book, 'Bartending for Dummies,' and studied that quite a bit," he said. That mix of baking and alcohol is especially unlikely for Boutwell considering he's never enjoyed drinking.

"I was in the Navy and used to drink soda. Finally one sailor found out I was drinking soda, so he says, what the hell kind of a sailor are you, you don't drink!"

Now, he's convinced he's developed a recipe unlike anything else in the world. "Our cupcakes are not intoxicating, but you can taste the alcohol in them," he said. As to how he accomplishes that, he says he can't give up his secret.
