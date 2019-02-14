Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus

NEW YORK (WPVI) --Amazon has dropped New York City as one of its new headquarter locations.
The company made the announcement on Thursday.
"After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," said Amazon in a statement.
"For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City," the statement went on to say.
The New York campus would have brought 2,500 jobs to the area.
Philadelphia was once in the running for the location of Amazon's second headquarters, but now that search remains in limbo.
"We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada," said the company.
Read Amazon's full statement HERE.