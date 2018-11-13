U.S. & WORLD

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Report: Amazon's new HQ in NYC, Virginia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 13, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By ALAN SUDERMAN
RICHMOND, Va. --
A person familiar with the plans say Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.

The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly among Amazon H2 finalilsts: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on January 18, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazon
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in photo
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
Mom fighting son's chemotherapy ordered to turn over custody
Woman celebrates her birthday with a lobster feast on the subway
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Closed Captioning Concerns for 6abc/WPVI-TV
More Business
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
Philadelphia firefighter injured after falling from roof
Taffy trouble: Jersey Shore staple files for bankruptcy
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
Phillies manager Kapler loses Malibu home in wildfire
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
Show More
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in photo
Family mourns teen killed in NE Philly hit-and-run
Active military serves meals to homeless veterans in Philly
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
Dispute leads to shooting inside North Philly barbershop
More News