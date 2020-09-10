Black-owned Bakery in Clayton, NJ Thriving During Covid-19 Restrictions

CLAYTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes in Clayton, New Jersey is a Black-owned business started by a husband and wife duo.The bakery, located on Delsea Drive, offers 50 flavors of cheesecakes.Just prior to the pandemic, Yhanne and Tiffany Battle hired a public relations firm, and they joined the Black-owned businesses Facebook group page.As a result, their cheesecake business has grown tremendously during the shutdown.Now, they're asking the public to submit a new cheesecake flavor idea by this Saturday.The winner will get a free large cheesecake and their winning flavor on the menus."We just wanted to give our customers involved as far as helping our creativity, helping them just play a part in creating some flavors so we wanted to hear what was on our customers minds, what kind of flavors they were interested in," said Yhanne Battle."We've gotten a lot of entries and we're still looking for more. Looking for new ideas. Definitely an exciting time right now," Tiffany Battle added.The ida for the bakery began when Yhanne made a cheesecake for Tiffany on the night he proposed.She told him he needed to sell the cheesecakes.She also said yes to his proposal.On that day, he gained a new business venture... and a wife.