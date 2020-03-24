Most businesses are struggling, some hiring amid coronavirus outbreak

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Initial unemployment claims soared 33% last week, and that's even more than any week during the great recession. But it's when you look at individual human stories when this really hits home.Maryellen Derr is working alone now. She had to let go of her two employees.She owns Cakes and Candies By Maryellen in West Chester."Hopefully we can get through this period, all together and stay strong, so I can bring those people right back," said Derr.You could see how quickly she was working Monday night.The pressure to take as many orders for pick up as she can, to keep her specialty cake shop in West Chester afloat is mounting."I'm trying to find a silver lining to this and put a smile on my face every day, but I'm not gonna lie, have I had breakdowns? Absolutely. Have I cried to my friends and family? Absolutely," she said.In Ardmore, Richard Boehm has also let go of his two employees from Main Line Optical.He's been open there for decades and fears this could be it."It's almost heartbreaking. I was here in the 80s, here in 9/11, 2008 nothing is even close," he said.Most small businesses are struggling and are firing people.But for those who've lost their jobs, we want you to know some stores are hiring.The State of New Jersey has made it very easy to figure out who's still hiring. They have a full listCompanies like Amazon and UPS have openings.On Monday evening, CVS Health announced they're hiring 50,000 full time, part-time and temporary roles all across the country.The roles include store associates, home delivery drivers and distribution center employees.Also, Dominos all across the Philadelphia area are looking to hire about 700 people for various roles.Signs for help were plastered all over the front of the store off West Chester Pike in Newtown Square.To learn about more jobs,