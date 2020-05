Reopen New Jersey: Car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops begin in-person sales

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said car and motorcycle dealers, along with bike shops, can reopen from the coronavirus shutdown for in-person sales.Murphy says two-week trends for hospitalizations, the use of ventilators and intensive care units for patients are down across the state.He also says the state is revising how it tracks nursing home deaths so that it aligns with the overall death toll it reports daily.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus