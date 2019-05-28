Business

Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."

Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.

The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.

"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.

A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
