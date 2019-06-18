google

Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google has made a major announcement about the chronic shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area.

The Mountain View-based company says it's investing $1 billion for 20,000 homes.

Google says the rising cost of living, has resulted in a severe shortage of affordable housing options for long-time middle and low income residents.

RELATED: Tech startup builds more beautiful Bay Area for homeless women, children

It's vowing to help build 15,000 new homes for all income levels over the next 10-years and 5,000 affordable housing units across the market.

In the coming months, Google says it will work with local municipalities to support plans that allow residential developers to build quickly and economically.

See more stories on Google and the housing market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscosan mateooaklandsan rafaelsan joseeconomygooglehousinghomehousing market
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google: Reports
Burlington Co. student chosen as NJ winner in Google Doodle competition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Phila. port
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
Caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2
1 killed, 2 injured in Camden County crash
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Show More
Trump threatens to deport millions starting next week
Man charged with stealing packages off porches in Wilmington
Car demolished in collision with Frito Lays truck on Boulevard
Man, 26, arrested after Delaware drug bust
Bodycam shows marijuana suspect dragging officer
More TOP STORIES News