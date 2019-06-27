Hahnemann employees to hold protest of hospital closure at City Hall Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hahnemann University Hospital employees are looking for an intervention from the state to keep the hospital open.
Employees, including members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, will be joined by elected officials at City Hall to call for state leaders to step in.
The protest takes place on Thursday at noon.
Just a year after purchasing Hahnemann University Hospital, American Academic Health System says it plans to close the 171-year-old institution.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the company said it plans to close the hospital at Broad and Vine streets on or about September 6th.
Philadelphia Academic Health System, LLC (PAHS), said the closing is due to continuing, unsustainable financial losses.
Hospital management met with staff nurses Wednesday morning to deliver the news.
Hahnemann had already laid off 175 workers in early April, citing a multi-million dollar deficit, which was increasing each month by $3 to 5 million.
The April layoffs included 66 nurses, 22 technical workers, and 88 non-union employees.
In Wednesday's statement, Joel Freedman, the founder and president of PAHS, said, "We relentlessly pursued numerous strategic options to keep Hahnemann in operation, and have been uncompromising in our commitment to our staff, patients, and community. We are saddened our efforts have not been successful."
The hospital said it is working with city and state officials to begin closing down its inpatient and outpatient services.
PASNAP, the union representing 800 registered nurses at Hahnemann, has appealed to Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia City Council, the Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation, and Governor Tom Wolf to intervene in a bid to keep the hospital open.
The union has asked that the property "not be used as a real estate commodity to enrich its current owner."
Hahnemann University Hospital has 496 beds and about 2,500 workers.
