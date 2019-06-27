Hahnemann University Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans

The Health Department told the owners of Hahnemann University Hospital on Thursday that they must first file a detailed plan that ensures the safety of people who depend on the institution for care.
The 496-bed hospital announced Wednesday it would close in September due to unsustainable financial losses.
The hospital had said it planned to start diverting trauma cases from its emergency room Monday.
"We acknowledge receipt of the DOH letter, and as we have said from the start, we intend to conduct the closure in an orderly manner that prioritizes the health care needs of our patients," said Philadelphia Academic Health System in response to the health department's letter.
The state says it's since been told that even more ER patients could possibly be diverted. It ordered the hospital to cease and desist from any steps toward shutting down until a plan is approved.
Health officials say they worried about what impact even a partial closure could have on residents and tourists during the holiday.
On Thursday, hospital employees rallied at City Hall to save the hospital from closing.
