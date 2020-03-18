Hard Rock Atlantic City donates truckloads of food amid COVID-19

Hard Rock Atlantic City tells Action News they have donated truckloads of food to Turning Point Day Center--an organization that helps homeless residents. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is also benefiting from the casino's generosity.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy forced all casinos, and many other businesses, to close in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The casino donated the following:
The casinos have been shut down until further notice.
No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Atlantic County, New Jersey to date.