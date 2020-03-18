Coronavirus

Hard Rock Atlantic City donates truckloads of food amid COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City casino is coming to the aid of the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hard Rock Atlantic City tells Action News they have donated truckloads of food to Turning Point Day Center--an organization that helps homeless residents. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey is also benefiting from the casino's generosity.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy forced all casinos, and many other businesses, to close in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The casino donated the following:

  • Fresh eggs 960 dozen

  • Hard boiled eggs 480 lbs.

  • Fresh orange juice 200 gallons

  • Whole milk 313 gallons


  • Deli meats 1200 lbs.

  • Peeled potatoes 2600 lbs.

  • Whole fresh fruits 3000 lbs.

  • Fresh tomatoes 1400 lbs.

  • Fresh asparagus 280 lbs.

  • Fresh broccoli 320 lbs.


  • Fresh carrots 450lbs.

  • Fresh Chinese noodles 250lbs

  • Assorted Fruits /vegetables 1600 lbs

  • Sliced breads 55 loafs


    • The casinos have been shut down until further notice.

    No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Atlantic County, New Jersey to date.
