Iconic restaurant in Mount Airy is closing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An iconic Mount Airy diner is closing its doors.

The Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue will serve its final meal on October 15.

The diner opened in the year 2000 with the goal of providing a family-friendly restaurant as well as reducing blight along that strip.

In the past 20 years, Mount Airy's restaurant scene has thrived, and, as a result, the diner's sales have declined.

The diner's sister restaurant the Trolley Car Cafe in East Falls will remain open.
