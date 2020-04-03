Business

Italian Market in South Philadelphia looking to boost home deliveries for Easter rush

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of business in the Italian Market are hoping to boost Easter sales with the introduction of a new home delivery option as families remain inside during the stay-at-home order.

Items are still being delivered to businesses as usual in the Italian Market along South 9th Street in South Philadelphia.

But the money just isn't coming in like it was before the coronavirus outbreak.

"My family's been here in the Italian Market for a little over 100 years," said Anthony Anastasio owner of Anthony's Coffee House & Chocolate House.

Anastasio is joining dozens of business owners and teaming up with a food delivery company called Habitat Logistics.

"Now for Easter, because the people are sheltering in place, we've decided to bring Easter to them," added Anastasio.

"What we're hoping to do is to provide about 800 deliveries across South Philadelphia and Center City through Easter Sunday."

They're asking customers to spend at least 20 bucks.

"Essentially this is delivery on demand," said Anastasio.

Call the business of your choice to place your order through Habitat Logistics or shop on the Italian Market website.
Anastasio said the cost of delivery will be free.

"A family affair since 1920 and now we're dealing with the virus," said Domenick Crimi, general manager of Cappuccios Meats.

Crimi said it hasn't been easy this month, but they're making it.

"Walk-in business is definitely down about 30-40%, we're trying to make it up online," said Crimi. "Easter is a very very big tradition in the Italian community."

The hope is that the new home delivery option will help turn things around for the South Philadelphia landmark.

Business owners said they will take it day by day when it comes to determining whether they'll continue the free delivery option after Easter.
More TOP STORIES News