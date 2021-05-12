Reopening timeline: Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware easing restrictions

However, not every state in our area (or city for that matter) is lifting or easing restrictions at the same time.
This is reminiscent of when each place had a different phase during the early days of the pandemic. (Remember the red/yellow/green phases?) However, this time, instead of closing businesses and events, municipalities are opening back up.
Here is the timeline as restrictions change throughout the Philadelphia area over the next month.
While there are some differences, one thing that is the same throughout Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware: the mask mandates remain. Even with restrictions being eased or completely lifted, you are still required to wear a mask in public spaces.
Pennsylvania officials say face coverings are still to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home. In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask during certain activities.
Friday, May 7
Philadelphia
For indoor dining:
- Capacity increased from 25%, or 50% if restaurants meet enhanced ventilation standards, to 50%, or 75% if restaurants meet enhanced ventilation standards.
- There still needs to be a minimum of six-foot distance from chair back to chair back
- Maximum table size increased from four to six, and there is no longer a requirement that everyone at the table be from the same household.
For outdoor dining:
- Maximum table size increased to 10, which is the state limit.
For indoor catered events:
- Important to remember that events like indoor weddings are the highest risk.
- For the first time in more than a year, the City allows indoor catered social events up to 25% occupancy of space with a cap of 75 persons total..
Other gatherings and events:
- Indoor gatherings and events are able to increase their maximum capacity to 25% of normal capacity and outdoor gatherings and events are able to increase maximum capacity to 50%.
New Jersey
- Outdoor gathering limits increased to 500 individuals
- Indoor room capacities increased to 50% up to 250 individuals for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances
- Dance floors reopened at private catered events
- Capacities at large outdoor stadiums and venues with more than 1,000 seats increased to 50% of capacity.
- Prohibition on indoor bar-side seating lifted.
Monday, May 17
Pennsylvania
- Event and gathering maximum occupancy limits will be increased to 50% for indoor events and gatherings (up from 25%) and 75% for outdoor events and gatherings (up from 50%) effective Monday, May 17 at 12:01 AM.
- An event or gathering is defined as a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes, that takes place over a limited timeframe, such as hours or days.
- This update will not prevent municipalities, school districts, restaurants and venues from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts.
Wednesday, May 19
New Jersey
- Restaurants will no longer have a capacity limit but will be able to operate at whatever capacity allows them to continue to ensure a minimum six-foot distance between groups.
- For other indoor settings or businesses currently governed by a percentage-based cap - religious services, retail establishments, gyms and fitness clubs, personal care businesses, indoor and outdoor amusement and recreation businesses, and indoor and outdoor pools - the current 50% capacity limits will be lifted and be replaced with the requirement a minimum of six feet of social distance between individuals and groups be maintained.
- General indoor gathering limit, which applies to house parties and other purely social events, such as birthday parties, will be doubled from 25 people to 50 people.
- For catered events, funerals or memorial services, performances, and political activities, which are currently limited to 50% of a room's capacity up to a maximum of 250 people, will be limited to a maximum of 250 people so long as social distances can be maintained.
- For indoor sporting events or concerts, all large indoor venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats can operate at 30%, while maintaining the requirement that ticketed groups remain at least six feet apart, Murphy said.
- New Jersey will also remove the limit on outdoor gatherings. Instead of a hard cap on attendance, the state will require that all attendees at any outdoor event keep social distances of at least six feet and current mask requirements will remain in place.
Friday, May 21
Philadelphia
Restaurants:
-Still 50% maximum capacity, or 75% maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.
-Distance between chair backs will be reduced from six feet to three feet.
-The requirement for alcohol to be served with food will end.
-Mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating.
Offices:
-Will be allowed to operate with no density limits, but mask requirements are still in effect.
Retail stores, bowling alleys, museums, libraries, etc.:
-Will be allowed to operate with no density limits, but mask requirements are still in effect.
Gyms and indoor pools:
-Will be allowed to operate at 75% of occupancy limit or 15 people per 1,000 square feet.
Exercise classes:
-Exercise class size will be capped at 25 persons.
Indoor gatherings and theaters:
-Will be allowed to operate at 50% of occupancy limit.
-Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
Outdoor gatherings and theaters:
-If the site has fixed seating, will be allowed to operate at 50% of occupancy limit.
-If the site has no seating, a maximum of 33 persons per 1,000 square feet are allowed.
-Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
Indoor catered events:
-Will be allowed to operate at 25% of occupancy limit.
-Food must be served at the table only.
-A maximum of 250 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be no music, dancing, or alcohol.
-A maximum of 150 persons, including staff, will be allowed if there will be music, dancing, or alcohol.
Outdoor catered events:
-Can operate at 50% of occupancy limit, with no cap on number of persons attending.
Outdoor pools:
-Can operate with no density limits or maximum capacity.
Casinos:
-Can operate 50% maximum capacity, or 75% maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.
-Must enforce a minimum of three feet of distance between persons of different groups.
-Alcohol can be sold to patrons at gaming machines.
Delaware
-All capacity restrictions inside restaurants, retail, other business establishments and houses of worship will be lifted. Facilities will be able to use as much capacity as social distancing requirements will allow.
- Masks will still be required indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Outdoors, Delawareans should follow masking guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Risk for COVID-19 spread increases in large crowds that include unvaccinated people. In those cases, CDC recommends that everyone continue to wear a mask. The state may require masks for crowded venues and large gatherings including concerts, sporting events, etc.
- Social distancing requirements will move from 6 feet to 3 feet.
- Customers must continue to remain seated indoors and outdoors at bars and restaurants unless a plan for dance floors and other areas is approved by DPH, and distancing of at least 3 feet should be maintained.
- Events over 250 people indoors and outdoors will still require plan approval from DPH to ensure compliance with basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Monday, May 31
Pennsylvania
The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 12:01 AM.
This means capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings will go away on May 31.
The current order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home. Fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are not required to wear a mask during certain activities.
Friday, June 11
Philadelphia
- All Safer at Home restrictions will be ending, with the exception of mask requirements, on Friday, June 11.