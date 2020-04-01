Coronavirus

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumes limited online sales at Fine Wine & Good Spirits, demand shuts down website

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Governor Wolf's stay at home order remains in effect in Pennsylvania, starting Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumed limited sales online and the demand has apparently shut down the site.

Officials say there will be a controlled number of orders per day at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.

Customers will be able to purchase up to six bottles per transaction. All orders must be shipped to home or non-store addresses, and only one order per address will be fulfilled per day.

"We understand the public wants to have access to wines and spirits during these unprecedented times, but we have a responsibility to mitigate community spread of this virus to every extent possible and make sure our employees and our customers are as safe as they can be," said Board Chairman Tim Holden.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?



Officials say access to www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will be randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic. However, trying to access the website Thursday, customers see a notice saying the online store is not available at this time.

The message reads:

Thank you for being a valued customer.

Due to overwhelming demand, the online store is not available at this time. Please try again tomorrow win the coming days. We apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your understanding and patience in these unprecedented times.




The PLCB is not considering reopening stores at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration.

Officials say they are planning to increase order capacity as fulfillment capacity increases.
