pride month

Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding store in Queen Village

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding store in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As people celebrate Pride Month, Action News is shining a spotlight on people and places around the region that are making a tremendous impact on the LGBTQ community.

In Queen Village, a secondhand store is expanding its space at a critical time.

Philly AIDS Thrift is not only a community staple but a force when it comes to fundraising in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Just in time for Pride Month, they've announced they are expanding, taking over the whole space now at 5th and Bainbridge streets.

They're doing some fun fundraising to get it up and running.

Wednesday, was a fabulous night of film and fundraising at the Navy Yard, a drive-in conjunction with the Philadelphia Film Society.

"We raise money to give away to services and programs for people living with HIV and AIDS across the Delaware Valley," said Michael Byrne, the president of the board of directors for Philly AIDS Thrift.

And they do it one t-shirt and one tchotchke at a time.

"To date, we've given over $3.5 million away just by selling t-shirts, and dishes and bric-a-brac," Byrne added.

And that bric-a-brac and other donations are now getting some much-needed extra space.

Right now, Philly AIDS Thrift is expanding its facility by adding 4,000 square feet to make way for a new donation center.

"The proceeds will be used to build out the new space so we will have additional sale space and a dedicated receiving area for the many donations from incredibly generous people," said Byrne.

Those gently used items get sold at the store at 5th and Bainbridge streets, but the money raised makes a tremendous impact across Philadelphia.

"This past year, we gave 25 different grants to 25 different organizations that provide programs and services for people affected by HIV and AIDS," Byrne said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessqueen village (philadelphia)lgbtq+ pridepride month
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE MONTH
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
Top 6: Celebrating Pride Month in Philly
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
'Be Your Own Rainbow' project gives back to LGBTQ
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Watches Tonight.
Police: Man who allegedly shot 3 Wilmington officers found dead
Philadelphia police seek missing mom and baby daughter
3rd suspect arrested in connection with NJ mass shooting
Tensions high as school district makes masks optional for final school week
NJ pro surfer catches wave with help from ferry boat
Incentives being used across the tri-state to get people vaccinated
Show More
Villanova will require COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fall semester
Phila. public school students will wear masks this fall: Superintendent
New federal rule "effectively eliminates" potentially hazardous products for infants
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87
Montgomery County launches new initiative to address substance abuse
More TOP STORIES News