Sears facing possible liquidation

Sears is preparing for a possible liquidation after a bid by its chairman has reportedly failed to save the iconic store from bankruptcy.
Eddie Lampert made an offer to acquire several hundred stores.
But, his bid fell short of bankers' qualifications.
After missing a Friday deadline, Sears, along with Kmart, began laying the groundwork for liquidation
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsearsbankruptcy
businessu.s. & worldsearsbankruptcy