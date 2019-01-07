U.S. & WORLD

Sears facing possible liquidation

EMBED </>More Videos

Sears faces liquidation. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on January 7, 2019.

Sears is preparing for a possible liquidation after a bid by its chairman has reportedly failed to save the iconic store from bankruptcy.

Eddie Lampert made an offer to acquire several hundred stores.

But, his bid fell short of bankers' qualifications.

After missing a Friday deadline, Sears, along with Kmart, began laying the groundwork for liquidation

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsearsbankruptcy
U.S. & WORLD
Family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
GM teaming up with Doordash for food delivery services
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Disney and Verizon Reach Distribution Agreement
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
More Business
Top Stories
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
AccuWeather: Wintry Weather Overnight in Northern Areas
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
3 residents, firefighter injured in Camden fire
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky
Show More
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
PA Turnpike tolls increased on Sunday
South Philly portable toilet company catches fire
Bucks County SPCA rescues 34 cats, needs assistance
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
More News