Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location

The problems continue to mount for troubled retailers Sears and Kmart.Sears Holdings announced Thursday that 11 Kmarts and 29 Sears locations will shut their doors in February.Locally, these are the stores that will be closing:Kmart at 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, PhiladelphiaSears at 1665 State Hill Road Reading / WyomissingSears at 344 Stroud Mall StroudsburgThat's in addition to the 142 locations the company said would shut down in the coming months.In that list, the local stores affected are:Sears in Oxford Valley MallSears in Neshaminy MallKmart at 1502 South Fourth St., AllentownKmart at 1000 Nutt Rd., PhoenixvilleKmart at 3205 Lincoln Hwy, ThorndaleSears in Deptford MallKmart at 779 Delsea Dr N, GlassboroWhen all is said and done, less than 500 Sears and Kmart stores will remain open.The announcement comes as Sears Holdings works to find a way forward after filing for bankruptcy.The company has struggled for years and is now drowning in debt.Both complete lists are below, with the newer 