SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's Transit Police union went on strike Wednesday after contract talks broke down.
Both sides say they hope the issues will get resolved soon, but in the meantime what does this mean for SEPTA riders?
SEPTA has a strike contingency plan and no service disruptions are expected for customers.
The Action Cam captured officers on the picket line. The Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 represents around 180 SEPTA officers.
The union and SEPTA have been negotiating for months on this contract, but Wednesday afternoon talks broke down and the FOTP called a strike.
"For SEPTA his is very frustrating and disappointing," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. "There is no need for there to be a strike today."
SEPTA wants customers to know they are safe to ride.
There are 49 SEPTA police supervisors who remain on duty, working 12-hour shifts to patrol the system. They are also working with Philadelphia and suburban police to help cover patrols and respond to calls.
The union says monetary parts of their contract have already been settled and that they are striking because of a work rule.
"They told us they were willing to adjust, and they didn't," said FOTP Local 109 Vice President Troy Parham.
The last time SEPTA transit officers went on strike was In 2012 and that strike lasted about a week.
