Business

South Jersey bar closes down after 86 years

EWING, N.J. (WPVI) -- A well-known bar in south Jersey is closed and it came as a surprise to customers who have been going there for years.

Freddies Tavern in Ewing, Mercer County abruptly closed its doors.

The family-run favorite opened in 1933, but after 86 years the parking lot is empty.

Current owner Bud Patel bought the business from the Urbano family in 2015.

Patel announced in a Facebook post he would like to redevelop the property and split it into a restaurant and a mixed-use building.

But that plan was rejected by the city.

Patel also said he's closing down so he can spend more time with his young children and wife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessewing townshipbarnew jersey
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Tackling Philadelphia's litter problem
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Show More
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More TOP STORIES News