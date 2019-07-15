South Jersey bar closes down after 86 years

EWING, N.J. (WPVI) -- A well-known bar in south Jersey is closed and it came as a surprise to customers who have been going there for years.
Freddies Tavern in Ewing, Mercer County abruptly closed its doors.
The family-run favorite opened in 1933, but after 86 years the parking lot is empty.
Current owner Bud Patel bought the business from the Urbano family in 2015.
Patel announced in a Facebook post he would like to redevelop the property and split it into a restaurant and a mixed-use building.
But that plan was rejected by the city.
Patel also said he's closing down so he can spend more time with his young children and wife.
