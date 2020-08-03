Wawa closing its flagship store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is closing its flagship store in Center City Philadelphia.The store located at Broad and Walnut streets has shut its doors for good.The store opened in 2015, but has struggled in recent months.There's been less foot traffic in the area because many people are working from home.The company says between the pandemic and their long-term plans, the store is no longer viable.There are two other Wawa stores nearby.