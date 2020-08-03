PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is closing its flagship store in Center City Philadelphia.
The store located at Broad and Walnut streets has shut its doors for good.
The store opened in 2015, but has struggled in recent months.
There's been less foot traffic in the area because many people are working from home.
The company says between the pandemic and their long-term plans, the store is no longer viable.
There are two other Wawa stores nearby.
Wawa released this statement on the store closure:
"Over the last few months, we have worked to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and serve our communities through our role as an essential provider.
Now, due to the unique circumstances that continue to impact our customers' daily lives and our own store operations, we are saddened to say that we will not be reopening our Broad and Walnut store.
This decision was a difficult one. But due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable.
We are grateful for all the new friends and customers we have met during our time here on this corner, and we will continue to serve the Center City communities from several stores, including our two neighboring stores a few blocks from here -- at 12th and Market and 13th and Chestnut.
As we continue to respond to the new realities of the current situation, we are also accelerating development of new on-the-go experiences and innovative store formats to serve our communities in new and better ways. We are expanding delivery, curbside ordering and pick-up, testing drive-thrus and will be introducing other new digital conveniences.
Our commitment to our friends and neighbors here remains strong and we will continue to do our part to serve and support our communities. Philadelphia is our home town and that's something that will never change."
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News