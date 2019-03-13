Yuengling ranked best craft brewery in the country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America's oldest brewery is once again, one of the top craft brewers in the country, according to a report.
The Brewers Association has named the Pottsville-based Yuengling, as the number one craft brewing company out of a top 50 list.
"Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation," said Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association.
The list was based on beer sales volume.
Other area breweries made it on the list, including Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Trogs Brewing Co.
