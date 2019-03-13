Business

Yuengling ranked best craft brewery in the country

(Photo/ Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- America's oldest brewery is once again, one of the top craft brewers in the country, according to a report.

The Brewers Association has named the Pottsville-based Yuengling, as the number one craft brewing company out of a top 50 list.

"Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation," said Bart Watson, chief economist, Brewers Association.

The list was based on beer sales volume.

Other area breweries made it on the list, including Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Trogs Brewing Co.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessbeer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia
Sources: SEPTA, transit officers reach tentative agreement
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Dead horse found in Fairmount Park with a head wound
Friends remember South Jersey native killed in plane crash
Investigation continues into 7-Eleven gas station explosion
Guard shoots, kills man armed with knife in North Philly store
Show More
Woman allegedly kills daughter to keep her from having sex
New law could affect how University of Delaware students party
Police: Wrong-way driver caused 6-vehicle crash in Hatfield Twp.
Family says wrong body displayed at wake
Photo released of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Del.
More TOP STORIES News