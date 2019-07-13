Butterflies spread their wings at NJ Festival!

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
2 dogs found dead on side of road
NYC hit by widespread power outage
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Show More
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
More TOP STORIES News