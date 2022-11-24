  • Watch Now

Crews investigating explosion at Timet Plant in Caernarvon Township

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, November 24, 2022 9:04PM
Chopper 6 live: Crews investigating explosion at Berks plant

CAERNARVON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews in Chester and Berks counties are investigating an explosion at the Timet Plant in Caernarvon Township.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the plant located on the 900 block of Hemlock Road.

Officials tell Action News there was an explosion, but there was no immediate word on any injuries.

The plant is used to make titanium materials.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

