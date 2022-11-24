Crews investigating explosion at Timet Plant in Caernarvon Township

CAERNARVON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews in Chester and Berks counties are investigating an explosion at the Timet Plant in Caernarvon Township.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the plant located on the 900 block of Hemlock Road.

Officials tell Action News there was an explosion, but there was no immediate word on any injuries.

The plant is used to make titanium materials.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.