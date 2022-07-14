School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle

"I can't imagine what the family is going through," a teacher said.
EMBED <>More Videos

School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hit minivan

NEW CASTLE, Delaware -- The William Penn High School community in Delaware is mourning the loss of a student.

The school announced Thursday that 16-year-old Caitlyn Wilson was one of three people killed in a crash on Route 273 in New Castle on Monday night.

Caitlyn Wilson



Wilson was a member of the William Penn girl's soccer and field hockey teams. She had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"She was a great student. She was very bright and outgoing," said Lars Jensen, a teacher at William Penn High School. "I can't imagine what the family is going through."

A vigil for Wilson is planned for Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware State Police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a minivan that left three people dead in New Castle.



Her 69-year-old grandmother from Florida, Beverly Weaver, also died in the crash. Wilson's mother remains hospitalized.

Thirty-six-year-old Dennis Smith, who was operating the motorcycle, also died as a result of his injuries.

Police say Smith was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the passenger side of the minivan at the intersection with Prangs Lane.
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump dies at 73
19-year-old shot multiple times at SEPTA station in Center City
Carjacking suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Fairhill
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Federal prosecutor: Pa. dentist confessed to wife's safari death
Rosa Mexicano serves up 'elevated fiesta' authentic Mexican cuisine
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Show More
Family's SUV shot 10 times in West Philly, 4 injured including toddler
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Quadruple shooting critically injures teens in North Philly
Police issue warning after luxury cars stolen at the Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News