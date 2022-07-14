School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan in New Castle

The school announced Thursday that 16-year-old Caitlyn Wilson was one of three people killed in a crash on Route 273 in New Castle on Monday night.
Wilson was a member of the William Penn girl's soccer and field hockey teams. She had dreams of becoming a doctor.
"She was a great student. She was very bright and outgoing," said Lars Jensen, a teacher at William Penn High School. "I can't imagine what the family is going through."
A vigil for Wilson is planned for Sunday.
Her 69-year-old grandmother from Florida, Beverly Weaver, also died in the crash. Wilson's mother remains hospitalized.
Thirty-six-year-old Dennis Smith, who was operating the motorcycle, also died as a result of his injuries.
Police say Smith was operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the passenger side of the minivan at the intersection with Prangs Lane.