Cake & Joe, Laine's, Amigos offer three different bakery styles for sweet treats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple-threat of bakeries around town are ready to satisfy your sweet tooth.
In Fishtown, Cake & Joe just opened their second location which specializes in French-style mousse cakes.
In South Philly, the original Amigo's Bakery was the first of four for this family business celebrating 10 years this month.
For gluten-free and dairy-free treats delivered to your door -- or picked up at local farmer's markets -- Laine's Gluten-Free Bakery is based in King of Prussia and can take orders from Allentown and Reading in addition to the Philly metro area.
Laine's Gluten-Free Bakery | Instagram | Facebook
lainesglutenfreebakery@gmail.com
Cake & Joe - Fishtown | Facebook | Instagram
2012 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-239-0139
Amigos Bakery - South Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
2327 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-7320