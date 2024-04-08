Cake & Joe, Laine's, Amigos offer three different bakery styles for sweet treats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple-threat of bakeries around town are ready to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In Fishtown, Cake & Joe just opened their second location which specializes in French-style mousse cakes.

In South Philly, the original Amigo's Bakery was the first of four for this family business celebrating 10 years this month.

For gluten-free and dairy-free treats delivered to your door -- or picked up at local farmer's markets -- Laine's Gluten-Free Bakery is based in King of Prussia and can take orders from Allentown and Reading in addition to the Philly metro area.

TaRhonda Thomas with Laine's owner Megan Holmes (right) and her mother Tanya Holmes (left).

