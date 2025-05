Crews respond to train crash in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are responding to a train crash at the Norristown Transportation Center.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near Lafayette and Swede streets.

Police say a SEPTA passenger train struck a barrier at the end of the track, but did not derail.

Officials confirm that there are multiple people injured.

No word on the extent of those injuries.

Police continue to investigate.