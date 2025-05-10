Police investigating fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street. Police found a 12-year-old boy shot in the body.

"It looks like it discharged one time," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

The boy was rushed to Einstein Hospital where he died shortly after. Investigators said it appears the victim was with two additional teenagers, ages 15 and 17. Investigators believe they were producing a music video at the time. Police say there were guns present, and one went off, fatally shooting the 12-year-old. Police said it's still unclear who had the handgun when it went off.

"The weapon that ultimately led to the death of that young man we have in police custody and that will also be evaluated," said Pace.

There were other people in the home in addition to the teenagers. Police are now questioning other people who were in the home.

"Obviously there were live guns there. The crime scene also consists of some other weapons, some BB guns, some fake guns, so how that live gun for there, who it belongs to, that is still under investigation and there may be additional charges pending, depending on what we determine the ownership of that weapon," said Pace.

The 12-year-old does not live in the home.

"It's always tragic any time anyone loses their life in this manner, all the more so when it's someone this young," said Pace.

If you have any information contact police as the investigation continues.