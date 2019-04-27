California driver allegedly hit pedestrians because he believed they were Muslim

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (WPVI) -- Police in Sunnyvale, California say an Army veteran who plowed through a group on a busy crosswalk did it because he believed some of the people were Muslim.Thirty-four-year-old Isaiah Peoples was arraigned on charges of attempted murder Friday.He is accused of intentionally driving into eight people on Tuesday.A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.Seven others were injured in the crash.