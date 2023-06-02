Cambridge Pavers has some new colors and backyard features that will help your property truly stand out.

Cambridge Pavers has been transforming backyards into oases since 1984

Cambridge Pavers is introducing new colors, textures and shapes this season along with a first-of-its-kind backyard feature and a combination fireplace and pizza oven that Owner and CEO Charles Gamarekian says can cook a pizza in less than 60 seconds.

Gamarekian founded Cambridge Pavers on the promise of concrete hardscaping that can last a lifetime.

The company's ArmorTec technology is the secret behind its staying power.

Gamarekian says the company saw a huge bump in business during the pandemic when people couldn't travel, and he says that trend has continued with homeowners wanting to give their own home a staycation vibe.

He says creating an outdoor room increases the value of a home between 15-20%.

Features like pavilions and fire pits make it a year-round outdoor space that is an extension of the indoors.

They have setups for big backyards and small patios, and Gamarekian says you can build in phases, based on your budget, creating year by year that space that will become your perfect escape.

Cambridge Pavers | Facebook | Instagram