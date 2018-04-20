Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. --
A New Jersey police officer who was captured on camera punching a man 12 times in the head during an attempted arrest won't face any charges.

Camden County prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not charge county officer Nicholas Romantino because the video showed Edward Minguela pulling his arms away from the officer Feb. 22.

Prosecutors will instead pursue charges against Minguela of resisting arrest and obstruction.

Minguela's attorney, Devon Jacob, says he wasn't surprised by the prosecutor's decision. But Jacobs says he still believes officers used unlawful force against Minguela, adding they plan to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen previously said officers were investigating reports of a person with a gun, and Minguela matched the description. Minguela didn't have a weapon on him.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspolicecamden policeCamden
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News