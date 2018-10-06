Camden County man arrested for child pornography

A Camden County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.Detectives from the High-Tech Crimes Unit of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation Friday into possible possession of child pornography, based on a tip from the Thames Valley Police Department in Great Britain.According to officials, several digital devices were located and seized from the home of 31-year-old John Dempsey on the 300 block of Brooke Avenue in Magnolia.Dempsey was subsequently arrested at his residence without incident.He was processed at the Magnolia Police Department and was later released.The investigation is ongoing.------