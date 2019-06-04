Camden County police searching for missing Philly woman

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Philadelphia.Susan Walker, 73, of Philadelphia, was reported missing in Camden Monday morning after last being seen exiting Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.She is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall, roughly 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue scrub pants and white shoes and carrying a red bag.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (856) 757-7042.