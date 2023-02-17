Camden-Eastside high school basketball game suspended after altercation on court

The game was held at Cherry Hill East High School, a neutral site for both teams.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An altercation broke out Thursday night in the middle of a high school basketball game in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

It happened during the Camden County Tournament Championship game between Camden High School and Eastside High School.

The game was held at Cherry Hill East High School, a neutral site for both teams.

The scuffle broke out with 4 minutes left in the second quarter of the game. Camden was leading Eastside 30-17.

Video posted on social media shows fans, players and coaches rushing the court.

It's still unclear what sparked the altercation.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state tournament is set to start next week and there could be serious ramifications for both teams.

No one was seriously injured in the melee.

The Camden City School District released the following statement to Action News:

"We are disappointed to learn that this evening's Camden County Championship basketball game between Camden High School and Eastside High School has been suspended following an on-the-court altercation during the game.



Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and fans.



Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.



This incident is not an indication of who we are...And, we expect our student-athletes to compete with sportsmanship. The District will take all the necessary steps for appropriate disciplinary action."