Camden High School seniors celebrate 'College Signing Day'

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden High School seniors celebrated College Signing Day with an events at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingwood.

The Camden Education Fund hosted its 3rd annual signing day event on Friday.

All seniors who have committed to college, trade or tech programs and the military were recognized.

The goal is to encourage and showcase these students who are pursuing their post-secondary dreams.

Over 600 students from across the district attended the celebration event.