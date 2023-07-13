Camden, New Jersey launches $2 ride-share program for city residents

The city of Camden, New Jersey launched a ride-share program for residents on Thursday.

It's called the Camden Loop.

It's an on-demand, app-based public transit service, similar to Uber or Lyft.

It provides flexible connections to PATCO and NJ Transit stations, and some other destinations throughout the city.

It only costs $2 for one rider and an additional $1 for each additional rider.

It's available Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., all thanks to a state grant.