Camden, New Jersey launches $2 ride-share program for city residents

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 13, 2023 6:20PM
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The city of Camden, New Jersey launched a ride-share program for residents on Thursday.

It's called the Camden Loop.

It's an on-demand, app-based public transit service, similar to Uber or Lyft.

It provides flexible connections to PATCO and NJ Transit stations, and some other destinations throughout the city.

It only costs $2 for one rider and an additional $1 for each additional rider.

It's available Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., all thanks to a state grant.

