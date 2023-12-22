Holiday food giveaway feeds hundreds in Camden, NJ

"Initiatives like today are what bridges those gaps in food insecurity in our community," said Mayor Victor Carstarphen.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of people in Camden were gifted items to make a holiday meal during a food giveaway on Friday.

"It's that time of the year," Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said. "'Tis the season to be jolly and help."

The holiday food giveaway was held at 3rd and State streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. It was sponsored by Jack Jordan Inc. and the Arabic Community Church, with assistance from Rutgers-Camden, Blessings of Hope, the Camden Fire Department, and the City of Camden.

Mayor Carstarphen told Action News, "Events like today, initiatives like today, are what bridges those gaps in food insecurity in our community."

Jasmin Ruiz was first in line to grab ingredients for her holiday meal. As a mother of two boys, Ruiz said food insecurity during the holidays is something that weighs on her.

"Obviously, everyone knows the economy is not easy, and it's quite a few months in my house to feed, so I'm here to get the extra help they are willing to give out," she explained.

According to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, food prices in the Philadelphia/Camden/Wilmington metro area are up 2.6% on average from last year.

Food prices in our region have skyrocketed since 2021, increasing 16.1% in the past two years. Since 2020, data shows food prices in our area are up 20.3%.

Camden residents, like Joshua Mercado, told Action News he is grateful for Friday's giveaway.

"I need it. I hardly have anything at home right now, and this is helping me out a lot," he said. "It's going to help me make a dinner for Christmas."

Mercado was joined by Brenda Salcedo, a lifelong resident of Camden.

She said, "There's a lot going on in this world. This is a blessing. This is beautiful."

Mayor Carstarphen said events like these are part of a year-long effort to support the city's residents.

"Today is going to help. If you look around, what's happening today is going to help families during the holiday season with dinners and breakfasts. You see the smiles on the residents' faces. They're excited. They're energized," the mayor said. "It's a good feeling when you see volunteers out, and our residents see people coming out to support and help, and they care."