Athletes with disabilities choose a new lane for their sporting adventure with adapted biking

People with disabilities choose a new lane for their athletic journey and raised funds for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports

People with disabilities choose a new lane for their athletic journey and raised funds for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports

People with disabilities choose a new lane for their athletic journey and raised funds for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports

People with disabilities choose a new lane for their athletic journey and raised funds for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People with disabilities chose a new lane for their athletic journey and raised funds for the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports!

They participated in the Cinco De Mayo Benefit Bike Ride & Walk, inspiring others along for the ride.

"It's a fundraising bike ride that allows us to purchase the adapted sports equipment and operate programs for people with disabilities in our region...we want people with disabilities to be included into the fabric of the community," said Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports, Jeff McGinnis.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out the website of the Pennsylvania Center for Adapted Sports!