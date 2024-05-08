Newborns Johnny Cash and June Carter reunite for adorable photoshoot

Alabama moms Sophie Clark and Nicole Davis reunited after welcoming their April babies - June Carter Clark and Johnny Cash Davis, this time for a fun photoshoot with their little ones.

According to photographer Chantel Miller, the moms even took the time to take a road trip from Alabama to Tennessee over the weekend for the photoshoot in Miller's Knoxville studio.

Miller told "Good Morning America" they had all connected after she, a self-described "huge Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash fan" saw a news story about the two families and left a comment on a social media post about it.

Photographer Chantel Miller took photos of Nicole Davis and Sophie Clark's babies - Johnny Cash Davis and June Carter Clark - in Knoxville, Tennessee. Chantel Miller Photography

"I was absolutely enamored with the thought of these two babies being photographed together. I had commented on the story about how as a newborn photographer it would be a chance of a lifetime to photograph these babies; and out of thousands of comments Sophie happened to read mine," Miller said via email.

Clark, Davis and Miller met for the photoshoot on May 4, and the resulting photos of baby Johnny and baby June, amid music-themed backdrops and props, were, as Davis put it, "epic!"

Photographer Chantel Miller took photos of Nicole Davis and Sophie Clark's babies - Johnny Cash Davis and June Carter Clark - in Knoxville, Tennessee. Chantel Miller Photography

Miller said she used two photos of the late married country music superstars in particular as inspiration for the newborn photos.

"Little June was very alert and resisted sleep initially but was very calm and expressive; she is a sweet little girl!" Miller recalled, adding that "Johnny was as cool as a cucumber," and slept throughout the photoshoot and "was an amazing baby to work with."

Photographer Chantel Miller took photos of Nicole Davis and Sophie Clark's babies - Johnny Cash Davis and June Carter Clark - in Knoxville, Tennessee. Chantel Miller Photography

Clark previously told "GMA" that she fell in love with the name June for her daughter and wanted to include her husband's name, Carter, in their baby's name. Davis, meanwhile, said she and her husband, Johnny Lee Davis Jr., went back and forth until they decided on Johnny Cash Davis, for their baby boy, whom they plan on calling Cash.

"My heart is definitely full that not only did I get the opportunity to meet these amazing babies and their families; but I am too am now part of this amazing story!" Miller said.