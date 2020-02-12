Camden elementary students take part in Black History Month celebration

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With songs, dance and history, Camden Prep Copewood Elementary held a Black History Month celebration on Wednesday morning."My class put 100 percent in this," according to Inasynce McCoy, whose third-grade class performed Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation'.Kindergartener Jordan Miles agreed."I listened to my teachers," she said.This year's them for the celebration was 'Defined by Strong Roots.'"Jackie Robinson, Marian Anderson- they're the people who did things for us because they wanted to change the world," McCoy said.The discussions on important historical contributions began long before this month, according to principal Laura Fern."The power for preparing for a moment like today - you don't wait just for February to celebrate this," Fern said.The school holds a "Community Circle" each month, inviting parents and grandparents, but their Black History Month celebration is special.Performances included a second-grade tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American military pilots who fought in World War II."They flew the airplane and tried to change history but then it was sad for them because when they came back for their country, they were being unkind to them," said second-grader Kaden Carter.Educators see this annual event as an opportunity for kids to learn something and have some fun."Not only were we acknowledging and celebrating the beauty and the brilliance and the excellence of those who came before us and our scholars, but we're also talking about the future that is able to sprout from those strong roots," Fern said.