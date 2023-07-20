WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia bakery to host giveaway after camel 'customer' goes viral

Pearl the Camel stole the show during a photo shoot on Monday.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 11:51AM
Philadelphia bakery to host giveaway after camel 'customer' goes viral
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia bakery that treated a camel to some rolls this week will be holding a giveaway for some human customers on Thursday.

Pearl the Camel stole the show during a photo shoot Monday for a children's clothing company.

The 6-foot-tall dromedary snagged the baguette-style rolls right off the bread rack.

Kaplan's New Model Bakery supplied the tasty rolls.

To celebrate their apparent five-star rating among the camel community, Kaplan's is giving away 100 loaves starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

It's first come, first served at 3rd and Poplar Streets.

