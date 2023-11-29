Capital Health officials say network outages may be caused by cybersecurity incident

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Capital Health, which operates facilities in New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is currently dealing with network outages.

The health organization said it believes the problems on Wednesday are being caused by a cybersecurity incident.

Officials said this is not interrupting care for patients at hospitals and other facilities, including the regional medical center in Trenton.

A Capital spokesperson said as soon as company officials became aware of the situation they notified authorities. They are now working to restore the network.

At this time it is not clear if any patient, employee or financial data has been compromised.

A spokesperson from Capital Health released the following statement late Wednesday morning:

"Capital Health is experiencing network outages because of what we believe to be a cybersecurity incident; something we know is also being experienced at other health care organizations across the country. We continue to care for patients in both hospitals, including our Emergency Rooms, in our practices, and at all other locations under established protocols for system downtimes where necessary. We are prioritizing safe patient care, while working to restore the network and address the impact of this disruption."